Tom Evslin of Stowe offers “From Farm to Forest,” the first lecture of the 2023 Osher Lamoille Valley Lecture Series, Wednesday, March 1, 1 p.m., Stowe Cinema 3Plex, 464 Mountain Road.
Carbon sequestration by trees is a crucial way of reducing atmospheric CO2. Vermont can both reduce net emissions and repurpose dairy farmland that is no longer productive with a combination of restored forestland and desperately needed lower- and middle-income housing.
Evslin’s talk will explore both the potential and the downside of farm to forest conversion.
Evslin, described as a serial high-tech entrepreneur, is also a data scientist, former board member of American Forests Association, former secretary of the Vermont Agency of Transportation and Vermont stimulus czar.
For information about how to sign up for this talk or the whole series, see the related note on page 16.
Full series membership of eight lectures is $45 or single lectures cost $8 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.