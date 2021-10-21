The annual Stowe Elementary School wreath and citrus sale is underway, so be on the lookout for students selling wreaths, garland and boxes of citrus.
This annual fundraiser helps cover the costs of the school’s arts and science enrichment activities, funded annually by the PTO. This year the PTO is also earmarking a portion of profits for 5th grade graduation.
All orders must be in by Monday, Nov. 1.
Order directly online at stowepto.membershiptoolkit.com/packet/18788422.
Orders will be available via curbside pick-up or delivery within Stowe for $5. Wreaths and garland pick-up/delivery is scheduled for Nov. 20 and citrus pick-up/delivery is scheduled for Dec. 4.
Questions? Email stoweelementaryschoolpto@gmail.com.
