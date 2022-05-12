Kate Lewton of Stowe been awarded the Prevention Champion Youth Award in recognition of her involvement and promotion of substance use prevention.
Lewton has interned at Healthy Lamoille Valley. The award was given out at Prevention Works! VT’s Prevention Day 2022.
