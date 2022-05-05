Caroline Marhefka has joined the Four Seasons Sotheby’s office in Stowe as a real estate agent.
Marhefka grew up in a bilingual household in Montreal and first came to Vermont as a young Burke Mountain Academy ski racer and later as an alpine coach for the Mount Mansfield Ski Club.
After graduating college, she worked in marketing in New York City and Philadelphia, before returning to Vermont in 2011 and settling in Stowe with her husband and son.
“I am so excited to be joining Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty and look forward to leveraging the powerful brand to better serve my clients,” Marhefka said.
She has spent many years volunteering in Stowe schools and on the Pediatric Diabetes Council at the University of Vermont Medical Center. In addition to her work in the community, she also loves to take advantage of all that the Vermont outdoors has to offer — tennis, skiing, hiking and biking with her family.
Marhefka has been a consistent top producer with over 50 sales, including a record-breaking landmark sale on Lake Champlain of over $10 million.
She was recognized in 2020 with the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors Good Neighbor Award, and her accreditations include Real Estate Negotiation Expert and Accredited Buyer’s Representation. She was the treasurer for the Lamoille board from 2018-2020.
