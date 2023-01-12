Morgan Nichols has been named community liaison/constituent service representative for the office of U.S. Rep. Becca Balint.
Nichols comes to Balint’s team from Vermont Main Street Alliance, where she is currently the state director and led the policy campaign for paid family leave.
