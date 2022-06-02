Fiona Reed graduated magna cum laude from Yale University on May 23.
She majored in molecular biophysics and biochemistry with a minor in Egyptology and will conduct research next year at the Yale School of Medicine before entering a dual doctoral degree program for students who are interested in careers as physician-scientists.
She graduated from Stowe High School in 2018 and is the daughter of Sara Reed of Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.