Stowe Vibrancy invites visitors and locals alike to head outside for a scavenger hunt.
Hunt for 25 targets in Stowe, and enjoy activities for everyone in the family. Don’t forget to snap a selfie or two to showcase your adventure.
Go to stowevibrancy.com, click on the Stowe scavenger search link, and submit a $15 participation fee to receive the search list. Then, find 25 targets and be entered in a weekly drawing for a Walton Blodgett letterpress print.
Blodgett (1908-1963) was a well-known Stowe artist, known mostly for his realistic watercolors. Many are on display at the Green Mountain Inn. A member of the American Watercolor Society, he also enjoyed creating pen-and-ink and pencil drawings.
The 5-inch by 8-inch letterpress prints are produced in Stowe by Hale Press using 100 percent cotton rag paper and archival ink, the same process that Benjamin Franklin utilized.
Proceeds support Stowe Vibrancy events, featuring local artists and musicians, artisans and artisanal food producers, village celebrations and responsible gatherings.
Email us with suggestions for more targets. The search list will be updated regularly.
