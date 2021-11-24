Stowe’s Tree of Lights yearly fundraiser for Central Vermont Hospice and Lamoille Hospice begins Thursday, Dec. 2, and runs through Dec. 30 in the Stowe Reporter.
Look for the coupon where names of remembered loved ones, those you wish to honor and gratitudes can be written. Each name virtually becomes a lighted bulb on the brightly lit evergreen Tree of Lights on the Stowe Main Street village green and will be written in the weekly Stowe Reporter Tree of Lights column.
Coupons, along with a donation of $1 or more per name, should be sent to General Delivery Stowe VT.
Please join in remembering your loved ones and this giving to local hospices, a vital and important part of our community. This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church outreach committee.
