Join Stowe Trails Partnership for its annual meeting to learn what the group has been up to in 2022, its short-term and long-term projects and goals, finances, and more.
The meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m. in the Ibex Room at the von Trapp Brewery & Bierhall, Luce Hill Road, Stowe. There will be complimentary snacks.
