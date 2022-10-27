On Monday, Oct. 31, Stowe will close Maple Street between West Hill Road and Main Street, and Sunset, Pleasant and School streets from Main to Pond streets, to vehicular traffic from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. to allow for trick-or-treating activities.
A detour will be in place on West Hill, Mayo Farm, Weeks Hill and Mountain roads.
