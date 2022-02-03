Stowe Theatre Guild is holding auditions for its 2022 season on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Town Hall Theatre, second floor of Akeley Soldiers Memorial Building, Main Street.
Callbacks will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 2022 season will include two comedic musicals, “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Little Night Music.”
Also in the line-up is the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Our Town.”
For more information, go to stowetheatre.com. To email questions, contact secretary@stowetheatre.com.
