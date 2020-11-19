Stowe Theatre Guild has welcomed three new members to its board of directors. Tom Barnes, Chiara Hollender and Peter Schmeeckle were unanimously voted onto the board at its monthly meeting in October.
Barnes moved to Stowe from Florida 12 years ago and bought the Timberholm Inn. He has served on the boards of Stowe Vibrancy and Stowe Rotary Club, as well as chairing the 4th of July celebration and Main Street parade. He lives in Hyde Park with his wife.
Hollender lives in Burlington, where she is a theater and documentary director and producer. Most recently, she produced work for the DIY Network and Discovery Channel, and has worked for AMC Networks and Silent Crow arts in New York City.
Schmeeckle, a professional musician, lives in Stowe and maintains a teaching practice running musical workshops from Stowe Music Center. He is an active percussionist with roots in the music and theater scenes of Seattle and Los Angeles. Schmeeckle snowboards, composes and plays chess professionally.
Interested in serving on the board? Send an email to info@stowetheatre.com.
