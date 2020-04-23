Stowe Theatre Guild’s board of directors has decided to shift three of its 2020 productions to 2021.
“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Bullets Over Broadway” and “A Little Night Music” will be presented in 2021, keeping the same cast members who auditioned for this season.
“This decision was not made lightly. But the health of our community, both mental and physical, remains our most important factor in deciding how to proceed,” said board secretary Judith Mathison.
“The board will offer a showcase of talented actors online that will feature the casts of these three shows,” Mathison said, “and the 25th anniversary show that was planned for May will proceed in some way, but it hasn’t been decided yet how that will happen.”
The one show planned, Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” will be presented Wednesday through Saturday Aug. 12-29 — provided Vermont’s stay-home orders are lifted.
People who bought tickets for the 2020 season will receive tickets for 2021. For more information, email info@stowetheatre.com.