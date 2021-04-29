Although the spotlight will remain dim on the stage of Stowe Theatre Guild at historic Town Hall Theatre, this summer the lights will shine using various venues, both virtual and outdoors.
The board of directors is working on bringing at least two events for the summer. The guild hopes that by fall to be back inside the theater with the one-woman show “Hedy! The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr.”
Currently, the intimate play, “The Last Five Years,” is available for streaming.
For viewing or other information, go to stowetheatre.com.
