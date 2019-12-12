Stowe Theatre Guild celebrates its 2019 season on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Golden Eagle Resort Conference Center, 511 Mountain Road.
Despite a fire that destroyed sets and props, the board rallied to continue with the 2019 season of shows.
Anyone who participated in the season, supported the guild or is interested in learning more about the organization is welcome to attend. Snacks and refreshments will be available.
Glenn Brown, current president, said the celebration is “our way to give back to the community and say thank you for all the amazing support we received this year, and to announce our 2020 teams.”
The upcoming 2020 season will be the Stowe Theatre Guild’s 25th anniversary in the historic Town Hall Theatre. Information: Judith Mathison, judmathison@gmail.com.