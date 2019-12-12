Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.