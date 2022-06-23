Stowe Theatre Guild’s first show of the 2022 season, “Tru,” features a John Weltman in an uncanny portrayal of Truman Capote, at the town hall theater, Akeley Memorial Building, Main Street.
The play is based on Capote’s words and works, through his writing and television appearances.
Show dates are Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for students (with ID), $15 for seniors over 65 and children 12 and younger.
More information at stowetheatre.com/2021/tru.
Stowe Theatre Guild is a non-profit, volunteer-run organization. If you’d like to get involved, contact info@stowetheatre.com.
