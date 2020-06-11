Gerlisa Garrett, a Stowe Middle School teacher, has received the Rising Star Award from
the Vermont Association for Middle Level Education.
The Rising Star Award is for teachers in their first three years of middle level teaching and who exhibit a passion for teaching young adolescents and for middle-level best practices.
“Gerlisa’s classroom is one where students want to arrive early and stay late,” said Dan Morrison, principal of Stowe Middle School. “Students are encouraged to explore, engage and bring energy into their learning. Gerlisa is an exemplary teacher leader whose success goes far beyond the instruction and classroom, and she is well-deserving of this honor.”
The mission of the Vermont Association for Middle Level Education is to help make education relevant and successful for Vermont students ages 10 to 14.