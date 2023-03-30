Ethan Kile of Stowe was named to the president’s list at Northern Vermont University for the fall 2022 semester.

Kenzie Arnott of Stowe was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester. Arnott, the daughter of Andrew and Karen Arnott, is a graduate of Norwell High School. She is majoring in environmental studies.

