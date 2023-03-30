Ethan Kile of Stowe was named to the president’s list at Northern Vermont University for the fall 2022 semester.
Kenzie Arnott of Stowe was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester. Arnott, the daughter of Andrew and Karen Arnott, is a graduate of Norwell High School. She is majoring in environmental studies.
The following students from Stowe made the dean’s list at Vermont Tech for the fall semester: Margaret Reichelt; Alexander Mielens; Roshawn Russell; Rashane Russell; and Geoffrey Camp.
The following students from Stowe earned dean’s list honors for Emerson College’s fall semester: Jonas Engle and Isabella Mitchell.
The following students Stowe students made the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall semester: Clark Brown, business management, son of Mariah and Courtney Brown; and Morgan Smith, marketing, daughter of Margaret and Kevin Smith.
Alexandra Infante of Stowe graduated from Cedar Crest College in January. Infante studied early childhood education. She also made the fall dean’s list.
Nathan Daniel Rice of Stowe, a senior majoring in civil engineering, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Clarkson University.
Emma Doris Schoepke of Stowe was awarded a bachelor’s degree from Connecticut College on May 22. Schoepke majored in biological sciences.
Tyler Sherwin from Stowe graduated magna cum laude with a degree in performance and communication arts from St. Lawrence University in May.
Stella Drews-Sheldon from Stowe graduated with a degree in media arts production from Emerson College in May.
The following Champlain College students from Stowe graduated at the spring 2022 semester: William Riley, fine arts in filmmaking; and Benjamin Stein, web design and development.
Patrick Gallagher of Stowe graduated after majoring in economics and minoring in history at Bates College in May. Gallagher, the son of Neil and Jacqueline Gallagher, is a 2016 graduate of Burke Mountain Academy.
The following students from Stowe graduated last spring from Vermont Tech: Leopold Heaven, Associate of Engineering in civil and environmental engineering technology; Alexander Mielens, Associate of Engineering in computer engineering technology; Brendan Rahilly, Associate of Science in computer software engineering; and Nathaniel Wells, bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering technology.
Matthew Nicolai of Stowe made the fall semester dean’s list at Emmanuel College.
Connor North of Stowe made the president’s list for the fall semester at Champlain College.
