Stowe High School students participated in Vermont’s Green Up Day, May 1.
The school’s environmental club, co-lead by 11th graders Sarah Evans and Alaena Hunt, organized the effort.
Thirty-three high school students from all four grades and three dedicated teachers volunteered for two hours on the cold, windy and, in some parts, snowy morning.
High schoolers collected 12 bags worth of trash, a vacuum cleaner, drainage pipes, multiple metal rods used for road signs, and an unimaginable amount of cigarette butts on their trek up Mountain Road and along the recreation path from the Mayo Farm events field.
The Environmental Club plans to continue its involvement on Green Up Day for years to come, hopefully starting a new tradition at Stowe High School.
