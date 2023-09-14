Henry Bass, a 10th grader at Stowe High School, been selected as a 2023 Atlas fellow.
The Atlas Fellowship is a highly selective scholarship program for students interested in science, philosophy and the future, and is aimed at helping them pursue highly impactful careers. It is funded in part by Open Philanthropy, a California-based research and grantmaking foundation that supports effective altruism.
More than 13,000 students from around the world took part this year in a competitive three-stage application process that included complex math challenges and essays on topics such as predictive modeling and utilitarian philosophy. Top candidates were invited to one-on-one interviews.
Bass was among only 100 students invited to become fellows and will receive a college scholarship and a paid trip to Berkeley, Calif., where he will take part in a week-long program that focuses on artificial intelligence, global governance and challenges of the future.
