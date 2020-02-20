Stowe Elementary School student Luke Slesar, winner of the school-level National Geographic GeoBee, has been named a Vermont National Geographic State Bee semifinalist.
His classmate, Alex Crawford, is a runner-up. Twenty-two students participated in this year’s school competition.
The school-level competition is the first round in the annual geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography but also cultures, physical features, history and earth science.
School champions will take an online test to qualify to compete in the state GeoBee. The winner of that contest receives a trip to National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C., to participate in the GeoBee National Championship, competing for cash prizes, scholarships and a Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.