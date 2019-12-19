Taegen Yardley, 16, a student at Stowe High School, is being honored by the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes.
Every year, the Barron Prize celebrates 25 inspiring, public-spirited young people — some named as winners and some named as honorees — who have made a significant difference to people and the environment. Taegen is one of this year’s 10 Barron Prize honorees, chosen from nearly 400 applicants across the U.S. and Canada.
Taegen is a wildlife activist (facebook.com/aworldwithelephants) who has created five documentary films to raise awareness about the planet’s most critically endangered species and the impact of decreasing biodiversity.
Her films have been shown around the world and she has been invited to speak at the National Geographic Society, the Department of the Interior and the United Nations.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses some of her films in courses being taught in San Salvador, Budapest and Vietnam. She was recently selected for Interpol’s Fostering Partnerships in Conservation Award by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.
Taegen began her work as a 12-year-old, inspired by a documentary about the plight of elephants.
“I’m working to show today’s youth that there is power in their voices,” Taegen said, “and that the ripple effect we create will enable us to build a more sustainable, environmentally viable, and biodiverse world for all of the creatures who call it home.”
The Barron Prize was founded in 2001 by author T.A. Barron and was named for his mother, Gloria Barron. Since then, the prize has honored nearly 500 young heroes who reflect the great diversity of America, all working in creative ways to help their communities or protect the planet.