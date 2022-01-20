Skiessentials.com and Pinnacle Ski & Sports raised more than $8,600 thanks to the help of the community in their recent fundraiser to help local youth ski and ride programs at the schools in Stowe, Waterbury, Morristown, Hyde Park and Johnson.
Every year the company the fundraiser and this year hosted an outdoor movie night and online raffle. In total, 848 raffle tickets were sold at $10 each, plus $180 in donations was raised during the movie night.
