Throughout December, Remarkable Things in Stowe collected food and financial donations for the Waterbury Area Food Shelf.
After the 3-week collection, the store delivered an overflowing box of foodstuffs, along with over $10,000 in financial donations to the food shelf.
The Waterbury Area Food Shelf provides food to food-insecure families and individuals in the Waterbury area. They accept non-expired, unopened boxes and cans of non-perishables, and cleaning supplies. It is estimated that every dollar equals approximately five meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.