Stowe Middle and High School has received a 2020 College Success Award, recently announced by the national nonprofit GreatSchools, whose mission is to empower parents so they can improve educational opportunities for their children.
The award recognizes 2,158 public high schools from across the nation that excel in ensuring students prepare for college, enroll in college and succeed once they get there.
Stowe is among 10 Vermont schools to receive this year’s honor.
To learn more about the methodology or see winning schools by state visit bit.ly/3o42JbT.
