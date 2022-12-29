’Twas the “Night Before New Year’s” when all through the town, where many adults and children could possibly be found.
All the lights were hung on the Tree of Lights with care, in the hopes of remembering all of the loved ones we have shared.
When out on the green there was such a clatter, we all sprung to view someone precariously stepping on a ladder. Once they were hung, they whistled and shouted:
We have new lights for display this week, which are 12 in memory of Grahame, Orian, Geordie Hodgson given by George Hodgson; five in memory of Lisa Russell given by Norma Stancliffe; 19 in memory of Clarke Foster and Tony, Alan and Carolyn Foster, Janice Brumim, Drake and Frank Lamphier, Ralph and Mary Foster, Roy and Estella Johnson, Roy Jr., Ron and Richard Johnson Jr., Marlana Sherwin, Andrew Towne, sister-in-law, Pat, Arthur and Olga Dana and many close friends and other family members given by Elaine Foster and Sherie Davis; 20 lights in memory of Joyce and Everett Boyce and Ruth and Raymund Spear, given by Kelley Spear; and five lights in memory of Rob Davison for a total of 61 new bright illuminations this week.
This ecumenical fundraiser is sponsored by Stowe Community Church. Please complete the coupon and send it along with your donation to PO Box 262, Stowe VT 05672. Names will be published in the Stowe Reporter next week, when we will be the last publish column.
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 30, for the holiday.
