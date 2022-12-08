Stowe’s Tree of Lights begins Thursday, Dec. 8. This yearly fundraiser for Central Vermont Hospice and Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice will run through Jan. 5 in the Stowe Reporter.
Look for the coupon where names of your remembered loved ones or those you wish to honor with gratitude can be written. Each name becomes a virtual lighted bulb on the brightly lit evergreen Tree of Lights on the Stowe Main Street village green and printed in a weekly Stowe Reporter Tree of Lights column.
