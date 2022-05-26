The Stowe Donald McMahon Legion and Auxiliary will hold a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30, 2022.
They will meet at Stowe Elementary School at 10 a.m. and proceed to the Riverbank Cemetery for a brief ceremony. From there the procession will go to the Akeley Memorial Building for another service.
Everyone is welcome to remember and honor America’s soldiers who served. For more information call Nancy LaVanway at 802-253-4691.
