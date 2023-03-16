Turn some unlucky guy’s $2,400 fine into your payday by placing your bets in Stowe Rotary’s stuck truck online pool.
Guess the date and hour the first truck gets stuck in The Notch in 2023 at stowerotary.org/stuck-truck-raffle for a chance to win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Turn some unlucky guy’s $2,400 fine into your payday by placing your bets in Stowe Rotary’s stuck truck online pool.
Guess the date and hour the first truck gets stuck in The Notch in 2023 at stowerotary.org/stuck-truck-raffle for a chance to win.
Every year, defying warnings, threats of fines and common sense some foolish driver attempts to navigate a tractor trailer through Smugglers Notch and gets wedged between the rocks.
Each guess costs $10, and you can place as many guesses as you like. The winner will get 50 percent of the total pool, and the rest will benefit the Stowe Rotary scholarship fund. Guesses will be honored up to 24 hours prior to the first truck getting stuck.
In the event no truck gets stuck in the Notch in 2023, each guess will be treated as a lottery ticket and a winner will be randomly selected.
Stowe Rotary Club hopes to build awareness of the problem, spark community discussion, turn a negative into a positive and to also have a spot of fun.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.