Stowe Rotary hosts a dinner at Trapp Family Lodge, Thursday, Oct. 20 with Stowe House candidates Jed Lipsky and Scott Weathers.
The two candidates will be after-dinner speakers. The social hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Caren Merson will lead the dinner and meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.