Stowe Rotary is now holding its annual raffle fundraiser, Key to the Village, to support scholarship awards for local high school students as well as many other charitable endeavors.
First prize is a Stowe Epic Pass and golf membership at Stowe Country Club. Second prize is an annual membership to the Swimming Hole and third prize is $500 cash to spend at your favorite shops in Stowe.
