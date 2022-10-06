President Jim Hodge opened our informal invitational meeting on Sept. 16, at Stowe Bowl with pizza, chicken tenders and appetizers.
Several new guests came to bowl and shall remain anonymous.
The next meeting dinner will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at Stowe Community Church and will be followed by Stowe Performing Arts concert at the church. The dinner will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Note the early start.
The Austin, Texas-based Hot Club of Cowtown will play at the church immediately after dinner. Rotarians attending the dinner are invited to attend the concert for free.
— Hal Stevens
