Amy Marshall of Stowe has joined the Green Mountain Adaptive Sports board of directors.
A Vermont resident for over 40 years, Marshall has a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation education and counseling, and a master’s degree in education, special education, with an emphasis on the visually handicapped.
A retired teacher and special educator at the Stowe Middle School for over 20 years, Marshall does contractual work with the Department of Education, and is a supervisor of two provisional special education teachers at The Vermont Collaborative.
“As the special educator at Stowe Middle School, I was always impressed by Green Mountain Adaptive Sports and have seen the joy this program has brought to my students,” said Marshall. “Having lived in north central Vermont for over 40 years, I have seen a sense of community and compassion for the disadvantaged that is extraordinary. I have personally seen this support for individuals within our Stowe schools. Here we have endless opportunities to make a difference. I would love to be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.