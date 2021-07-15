Simon Rosenbaum, an incoming senior at Vermont Commons School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 23-30.
Boys Nation is an annual program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.
Rosenbaum was elected attorney general, state’s attorney and town moderator at Vermont Boys State, which included roughly 35 participants.
At Vermont Commons School, Rosenbaum has served as student body vice president, varsity cross country captain, Model UN secretary-genera and academic WorldQuest captain.
Other activities include varsity basketball and varsity ultimate frisbee. His honors include National Honor Society, Young Playwrights Conference honorable mention finalist and third-place, Bernie Sanders State of the Union essay contest, and Vermont Commons School Excellence in Social Studies Award.
A resident of Stowe, Rosenbaum is considering a profession in foreign service, civil service or criminal law.
During their eight days at American Legion Boys Nation, 100 “senators” will learn from a hands-on approach how the U.S. Senate and the federal government function. Young men are divided into two political parties, the Federalists and the Nationalists, each of which conducts a party convention, sets a platform and nominates members for elected offices, including Boys Nation president, vice president and party leaders.
