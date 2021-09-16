The Stowe Republican town committee holds a reorganization meeting and cocktail social hour Saturday, Sept. 18, 4 p.m. at Stowe Bowl, 1613 Mountain Road.
The bi-annual reorganization will elect new officers, committee members and representatives to the Lamoille County party. There will be a chance to address other business and we will provide an update on the issues to watch in the coming year. All Republicans are welcome.
The meeting will be followed by a social hour for hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. A $20 donation is requested.
RSVP at stowerepublicans@gmail.com.
