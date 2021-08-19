Celebrate the Stowe Republican committee’s first in-person get-together since 2019. A cocktail social hour will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m, at Stowe Bowl restaurant, Mountain Road.
The group will have Stowe Republicans and American flag stickers for all attendees, and a chance to buy the Tuttle Twins books at a 60 percent discount, learn about volunteer opportunities and plans for the 2022 election.
Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. A $20 donation is requested.
RSVP at stowerepublicans@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.