Stowe Mountain Resort’s 2019-2020 Community Partnership Game Ball goes to the Stowe Police Department and Chief Don Hull.
“The Stowe Police Department is typically behind the scenes, supporting us on weekends and holidays with pass fraud and unruly customers,” said Bobby Murphy, vice president and general manager of the resort. “This season they stepped it up a notch and really brought innovation to the table when we needed it most.”
Murphy said that after last year’s Martin Luther King holiday weekend storm, Hull collaborated with the resort operations team to set up digital signage in town to alert guests heading up the Mountain Road what was ahead.
“That simple move made a major impact on the guest experience, educating visitors early in their commute from town,” said Murphy.
