Brenda Lazarovich, Jane Weaver and John Van Blarcom, who are retiring from the board of directors of Stowe Performing Arts, were honored at a luncheon Dec. 19 at The Whip Bar & Grill.
The three spent a combined total of 86 years on the board of Stowe Performing Arts, the organizing before the summertime Music in the Meadow concerts, gazebo concerts on the lawn of the Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center, the annual Noon Music in May series, and special events.
• Van Blarcom began working for the organization by painting the movable dropped ceiling that turned the Topnotch Tennis Center into a makeshift concert venue. His daughter Heather, then a 10-year old, assisted with the project.
Van Blarcom was treasurer and a member of the executive committee for most of his 43-year tenure with the board. He worked with many board presidents, including former and current Stowe residents Dick Marron, Tina Springer-Miller, Art Lloyd, Brian Harwood, Lainie Nichols, Tom Hubbs, Jane Weaver, and present board chair Walt Levering.
• Weaver joined the board 22 years ago as a liaison between the concert-presenting organization and Trapp Family Lodge, where she was assistant to Johannes von Trapp. Weaver was on the nominating and executive committees and was president of the board. As chair of the logistics committee, she recruited and managed volunteers who staffed the concerts in the Trapp Family Lodge concert meadow.
• Lazarovich chaired the programming committee for the majority of her 21 years on the board. She has an uncanny sense of what the audiences of the Music in the Meadow, Noon Music in May and the Gazebo Concert series would enjoy. Having launched Opio Home last year, she and her friend and business partner, Tina Springer-Miller, now curate and sell fine Provençal and Italian table linens at flower shows and craft fairs throughout New England and online.
Board Chair Walt Levering and Executive Director Lynn Paparella paid tribute to the three retirees, then welcomed new board members Karen Gockley and Dr. Christopher Altadonna.
Paparella also thanked Jay Van Blarcom for her contributions to Stowe Performing Arts, including, but not limited to, hosting the annual board holiday party.
“Although we will miss John, Jane and Brenda, the important work of this board continues,” Levering said. “We are already hard at work on the 2020 season.”
Information on that season will be posted soon at stoweperformingarts.com.