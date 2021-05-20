Erika Nichols-Frazer is the editor of the new anthology of mental health recovery stories, “A Tether to This World.”
The collection features 41 stories, essays and poems related to personal experiences with mental illness. Two of the 38 contributors are Vermonters, and the rest are from all over the country, including Alaska. The book was released by Main Street Rag.
As a bipolar woman and eating disorder survivor, Nichols-Frazer, a Stowe native, is determined to destigmatize talking about mental illness and improve access to mental health care, and hopes this book will do just that. A virtual reading by five of the book’s contributors will take place on Friday, May 28, 8 p.m.
Nichols-Frazer grew up in Stowe, attending Stowe elementary, middle and high schools. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in creative writing, and got her master’s in fiction writing at the Bennington writing seminars. She is a developmental editor at New Degree Press, where she coaches first-time authors in writing books, as well as the communications manager at the Children’s Literacy Foundation. She also freelance writer and editor.
Sign up for the reading at nicholsfrazer.com.
Her essay collection, “Feed Me,” will be published by Burlington’s Holbrook House in April 2022. She has had more than 20 essays, stories and poems published in literary journals and magazines.
Nichols-Frazer now lives in Waitsfield with her husband and their dogs, cat and chickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.