Stowe middle schoolers win team chess trophy

Eight Stowe middle and high school chess players recently competed in the 36th Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships with the middle schoolers taking first in the team competition.
Stowe players included middle schoolers Cooper Greene, Harrison Finn Kilby, Stewart Lemnah, Micah McDonald, Thomas Murphy, Garnet Matson and Luke Slesar. Declan Cooney from the high school also competed.
Stowe Middle School won the first-place team trophy, consisting of the top four scores and scoring 12.5 points — 2 points higher than the second-place team.
Murphy and McDonald tied for fourth place with three others, winning four of their five games. Greene tied for fifth, with six others, winning three of his five games.
The championships had a total of 114 participants in grades six to 12.
