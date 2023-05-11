Stowe middle schoolers win team chess trophy

From left, Micah McDonald, Garnet Matson, Thomas Murphy, Stewart Lemnah, H. Finn Kilby and Luke Slesar.

 Courtesy photo

Eight Stowe middle and high school chess players recently competed in the 36th Vermont State Scholastic Chess Championships with the middle schoolers taking first in the team competition.

Stowe players included middle schoolers Cooper Greene, Harrison Finn Kilby, Stewart Lemnah, Micah McDonald, Thomas Murphy, Garnet Matson and Luke Slesar. Declan Cooney from the high school also competed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.