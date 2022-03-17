Simon Rosenbaum of Stowe was named a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
A senior, Rosenbaum attends Vermont Commons School in South Burlington where he has served as student body vice-president, captain of the varsity cross-country team and secretary general of the school’s model United Nations conference.
He has a passion for social studies and political science and is a past recipient of the school’s award for excellence in social studies. In 2021, Rosenbaum took third place in Sen. Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union essay contest.
He plans to attend Vanderbilt University in the fall.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. During the fall of senior year, students with the top scores on the PSAT are awarded semi-finalist status by the organization. Semi-finalists complete a detailed application to be considered for the finalist round.
Approximately 15,000 students nationwide are named National Merit Scholarship finalists.
