Tom Rogers of Stowe has graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
The Class of 2022 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends at a graduation on June 4 in Vergennes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Tom Rogers of Stowe has graduated from the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont Leadership Institute.
The Class of 2022 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends at a graduation on June 4 in Vergennes.
Rogers is currently the associate director of philanthropy at The Nature Conservancy in Montpelier. As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute, he joined 22 others from around the state for a unique series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing Vermont.
With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.
In the penultimate session, associates are tasked with identifying a goal they would like to achieve and identifying steps to do so, thereby gaining further tools and inspiration to lead transformative change using everything learned throughout the experience.
As part of the institute’s 27th graduating class, Rogers joins a professional network of over 1,000 Vermont Leadership Network alumni.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.