Grant H. Gutstein of Stowe graduated from Columbia University April 29, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in operations research.
Previously, in May 2020, Gutstein earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College, where he majored in mathematics and Spanish and graduated summa cum laude.
He is a graduate of Stowe High School and the Mount Mansfield Winter Academy.
