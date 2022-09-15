David Mills

David Mills

Stowe Free Library is hosting a lecture by David Mills entitled “What is Art,” Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

Have you ever said to yourself, “I could do that?”, when looking at a work of abstract art in a museum or gallery? Or maybe you’ve wondered why collectors would pay millions for artworks that seem simplistic, bizarre or just plain ugly?

