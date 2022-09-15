Stowe Free Library is hosting a lecture by David Mills entitled “What is Art,” Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Have you ever said to yourself, “I could do that?”, when looking at a work of abstract art in a museum or gallery? Or maybe you’ve wondered why collectors would pay millions for artworks that seem simplistic, bizarre or just plain ugly?
By imagining art history as an ongoing conversation, Mills, a Champlain College professor, explores ways of encountering art as more than just subjective preference. This highly visual presentation provides new ways to interact with what we find in museums and galleries.
This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities.
The event is supported by the Friends of Stowe Free Library.
