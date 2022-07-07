Next up for the Stowe Free Library summer book discussion series is “Trust” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Hernan Diaz, on Tuesday, July 19, 5-7 p.m.
The discussion will be led by adult services librarian Tara Key.
According to Maureen Corrigan, a commentator on “Fresh Air” on National Public Radio, “The novel probes the illusion of money — and the truth. ‘Trust’ is an ingeniously constructed historical novel with a post-modern point, and readers make out like bandits.”
Copies of the book can be borrowed from the library.
The next book in the series is “Lessons in Chemistry” on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.