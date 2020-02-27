Fishing season starts April 11 this year. Are you ready?
Local authors Peter Shea and Bob Shannon will talk about their new guidebook “Vermont Trout Streams — A Fly Angler’s Guide to the Best” at the Stowe Free Library, Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m., sponsored by Friends of the Stowe Free Library.
The authors’ new guidebook, written for all levels, is a complete guide to the geography and strategies of fly fishing the streams and rivers of Vermont. They will discuss fishing along mountain highland brooks, home to small native brookies, to meadow-cut rivers with deep holes that hold lunker brown trout.
Shannon is the owner of the Fly Rod Shop in Stowe, and has been a professional fly-fishing guide for over 30 years. His travels have taken him to New York, Canada, Montana and the Caribbean.
As an adjunct professor at Northern Vermont University, he has taught students about fly fishing for over 25 years. A member of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board for 11 years, as well as a board member of Lake Champlain International, he was a contributor to “Fifty Best Places: Fly Fishing the Northeast.”
Featured on many television fishing programs and radio shows, he has also been a celebrity speaker throughout the United States.
Shea is an angling geographer, cartographer and Vermont researcher who has fished in Vermont since childhood. He is the author of eight books on Vermont trout fishing. These include the very first edition of “Vermont Trout Streams,” in 1985, as well as his writing and illustrating of these recently published titles: “The New Atlas of Vermont Trout Ponds” (2018), “Collateral Trout” (2017), “Vermont’s Trophy Trout Waters” (2016), “Long Trail Trout” (2015) and “Vermont Trout Ponds” (2014).
This presentation is free and open to the public, and books will be for sale at the event.