Stowe Free Library’s classics book discussion of George Eliot’s “Middlemarch” led by Dartmouth University professor Suzanne Brown begins Monday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. Stop by the library to pick up a free copy of the novel.
Meetings will take place at the library on Mondays on Oct. 3, Oct. 24 and Nov. 14.
“Middlemarch” was written by George Eliot, pseudonym of Mary Ann Evans. Set just before the First Reform Bill of 1832, the novel explores the town, its citizens of every class, and their interconnected lives.
The discussion series is sponsored by Vermont Humanities Council and the Friends of Stowe Free Library.
