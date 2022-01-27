The Stowe Free Library book sale is still ongoing, just inside the library.
Sponsored by Friends of the Stowe Library, the sale brims with a large variety of books, including a selection of children’s books. New books are continually added. A basket filled with DVDs and fun books is also available.
The sale is located to the left of the library circulation desk. Books may be purchased during regular library hours. All proceeds benefit library resources, activities and programs.
The Friends are now welcoming book donations for this sale as well as the summer book sale. Bring clean, gently used book donations to the rear door of the library and down the stairs to the table on the right.
For information, visit stowelibrary.org/friends, call the library at 802-253-6145 or email librarian@stowelibrary.org.
