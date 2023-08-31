The Donald McMahon Legion and Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting on Sept. 6 at the Legion Hall on South Main St. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. sharp. The Ladies Auxiliary will hold their annual Installation of Officers with the unit’s Vermont Department President presiding. It is important that all ladies attend.
For further questions, contact Nancy LaVanway 802-253-4691
