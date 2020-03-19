Stowe Land Trust is in the process of renewing its accreditation through a national land trust accreditation program, which recognizes organizations that meet quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever.
A public comment period is now open.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. Stowe Land Trust has been accredited since 2010 and is currently seeking its second 5-year reaccreditation term.
“Renewing our accreditation is part of Stowe Land Trust’s ongoing commitment to continuous learning, maintaining high standards, and staying up-to-date with best practices so we can remain a strong organization that is in the best position possible to serve our evolving community,” said Walter Frame, board chair of the Stowe Land Trust.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Stowe Land Trust complies with national quality standards.
For the full list of standards see landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.